The Australian government has advised students should remain in school and their parents at work.





Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan says there is a strong example to follow for its decision to keep public schools open.





"Let's take the example of Singapore. It's held up as the gold star for how it is dealing with the pandemic. They haven't shut their schools. So the clear advice that we've been providing is if parents think their kids have a temperature, if they've got a sore throat, please do the right thing as you normally would and keep the child at home."





Listen to the podcast:





LISTEN TO Pressure mounts on Australian government to close schools SBS Hindi 20/03/2020 07:10 Play







Charan Ahuja, a mother of two, says that even if kids are not at risk, they can be a carrier and it will be difficult to keep kids indoor once they are infected.





"The Government is saying that 30 per cent of kids come from medical staff families. Govt should arrange for these kids instead of putting all the kids at risk," she told SBS Hindi.











As of Tuesday afternoon, only people who have recently travelled from overseas or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and experienced symptoms within 14 days are advised to be tested.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website, and can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





ALSO ON SBS HINDI: Indian-Australian family diagnosed with coronavirus returns home





