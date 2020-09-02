Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List announced with 17 occupations

Western Australia announced 2022-23 Migration Program changes with the new Occupation List

The federal government has released a new Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List (PMSOL) of 17 occupations aiming to strengthen the labour market.

Most of the occupations included in this are from the health care sector. The occupations on the list are based on advice from the National Skills Commission.

  • Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List contains 17 occupations.
  • 11 of the 17 occupations are from the health care sector.
  • Candidates from overseas will receive travel exemptions upon receives visas.
Visas: NSW to invite applicants in select occupations

Immigration agent Rohit Mohan of Lakshya Migration Melbourne says these occupations are critical to the Australian economic recovery during and after the pandemic.

“If employers fail to find the right candidates in Australia for their business, this list will allow them to sponsor skilled professions from overseas during the pandemic. The candidates will be given travel exemption to bring them to Australia. However, they will have to undergo a mandatory 2-week quarantine,” he explains to SBS Hindi.

Priority Migration Skilled Occupation List announced with 17 occupations

The 17 occupations (ANZSCO code) are:

Chief Executive or Managing Director (111111)
Construction Project Manager (133111)
Mechanical Engineer (233512)
General Practitioner (253111)
Resident Medical Officer (253112)
Psychiatrist (253411)
Medical Practitioner nec (253999)
Midwife (254111)
Registered Nurse (Aged Care) (254412)
Registered Nurse (Critical Care and Emergency) (254415)
Registered Nurse (Medical) (254418)
Registered Nurse (Mental Health) (254422)
Registered Nurse (Perioperative) (254423)
Registered Nurses nec (254499)
Developer Programmer (261312)
Software Engineer (261313)
Maintenance Planner (312911)
Acting Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs Alan Tudge said the changes would strike the right balance for Australia’s economic recovery.

“Our priority is getting Australians back into work, but we also need key health workers to help fight the virus and skilled migrants who are going to be job multipliers, to help the economy recover,” Mr Tudge said.

Visas: ACT announces occupation list for General Skilled Migration

Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.






