ACT has announced its critical skills list for August 2020 with four categories of ceilings. More than 80 occupations have been divided into four groups of total monthly places. These categories range from less than five places a month to less than 20 places a month.





Highlights:

ACT has announced its critical skills list for August 2020.

A monthly cap has been put on different categories of occupations.

IT and Accounts occupations have received the most places.

Who can benefit from the list? Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO Visas: ACT announces occupation list for General Skilled Migration SBS Hindi 20/08/2020 08:05 Play







IT and Accounts occupations have emerged as winners with the most places allocated to professions like ICT Business Analyst, Systems Analyst, Developer Programmer and Software Engineer.





Accountants have been allocated less than ten places a month along with less than five places for occupations in Financial Investment.





Here is the complete list:





Source: canberrayourfuture.com.au





Source: canberrayourfuture.com.au





Source: canberrayourfuture.com.au





Melbourne-based migration agent Rohit Mohan says invitations will only be issued for occupations in ACT Critical Skills List.





“There will be separate invitation rounds for 190 and 491 visa and invitations will only be issued for occupations in ACT Critical Skills List.





“There are monthly caps on each occupation in the critical list, and invitations may not be issued once the monthly cap for an occupation is reached. The occupations where most of the nomination places available are Analyst Programmer, Developer Programmer, Software Engineer, Software Tester and Software and Application Programmers nec,” explains Mr Mohan.





Source: SBS





Trade occupations are the biggest losers with no places allocated so far.





Migration expert Chaman Preet says it is a little strange that no trade occupations have been included in the list.





“ACT is one of the first states to announce the list. This list is an indication of how other states’ list would look like. The list that has come out is very much aligned to the economic and pandemic recovery for Australia. This list gives us the feel of the lists to be announced by other states as well,” says Chaman Preet.





Source: Pexels





Many closed occupations have been opened in the list, points Ms Preet.





“Contrary to the common notion, occupations like Accountant and IT occupations stand out in the list. It was expected that these occupations would not be in demand this year, but they have been allocated most places, which is a piece of good news.,” says Ms Preet.





At the moment, the Canberra Matrix is closed for overseas applicants and is open only for Canberra residents.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter









