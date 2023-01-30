'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner

Key Points Indian High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra raises concerns about pro-Khalistan activities with Victoria Premier Dan Andrews

'Khalistan referendum' is a non-binding, non-governmental vote on creation of an independent Sikh state

'Pro-Khalistan supporters are bringing disrepute to Sikh religion': Manpreet Vohra

On 29 January, a scuffle broke out between Khalistani supporters and people carrying Indian flags shortly before voting closed in the Melbourne chapter of the ‘Khalistan referendum'.





Organisers said the event at Federation Square had been "largely peaceful" and well-attended.





Speaking exclusively to SBS Hindi, Manpreet Vohra, India's High Commissioner to Australia, who was visiting Melbourne after the event, said recent incidents were highly disturbing and creating discord within the community.



It is condemnable, of course. It is also disappointing because signals that this may happen were evident and we have been talking to the Australian authorities for several months. Indian High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra

"Perhaps more could have been done to avoid the kind of hatred that was seen on the streets of Melbourne and the violence that led to it," said Mr Vohra.



He said pro-Khalistan elements based outside India and Australia, including Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a group that supports the creation of Khalistan, were trying to radicalise people in the name of religion and dividing Indian-Australians.





"It (the brawl) is regrettable. I wish it had been nipped in the bud," he said.





On Monday, Mr Vohra tweeted about his visit to a Hindu temple which had been vandalised a few days before the referendum event took place . He also tweeted about a meeting with Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.



After speaking with Mr Andrews, Mr Vohra expressed his hope that steps would be taken by the state government to launch a comprehensive investigation into Sunday's violent activities and punish those responsible.





He said the state premier has assured him of taking all necessary steps to stop any such future incidents.



"One major point that I did make was that outside groups such as Sikhs For Justice, for them to be allowed to come into Australia and to undertake activities, radicalisation activities, hold so-called referendums... are not activities that really should be done on Australian soil as they are inimical to the interests of India, to our security, to our territorial integrity," he said.





Asked if he was worried about the peace-loving image of the Indian community in Australia, Mr Vohra said the kind of activities the pro-Khalistan elements were taking up in the name of religion did not reflect the tenets of Sikhism.





"I am very worried about the image of the Sikh faith and Sikh community," he said.



What happened at the Fed Square does not reflect the tenets of Sikhism and I'm concerned that they (pro-Khalistan supporters) were bringing the religion into disrepute... the wider Indian Australian community remains well-regarded and well-respected. Indian High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra

Mr Vohra pointed out that SFJ was a banned organisation in India and said it was "unacceptable" for such an overseas group to organise a referendum in Australia.





"We (India) also as a democracy believe in freedom of expression but there are some red lines, and how you conduct that freedom of expression," he commented, dubbing the recent referendum campaign "one-sided".





"Dialogue is always open and that is the way forward in any democracy. But to hold one-sided referendums is not dialogue," he commented when asked whether India was open to dialogue about the Khalistan issue.



In relation to Sunday's incident, SBS Hindi also approached the Victorian government for a response.





A spokesperson from the Victorian government said people have the right to protest so long as it is peaceful.





"We've been clear in Victoria that violence of any kind is unacceptable — a sentiment that is reflected in both the Hindu and Sikh religions," the spokesperson said.



