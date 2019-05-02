Profile of the Australian Labor Party

Source: AAP
Published 2 May 2019 at 11:22am, updated 2 May 2019 at 11:34am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian Labor Party is Australia's oldest party in one of the world's oldest continuous democracies. One of the first labour parties created in the world, Labor grew out of the trade union movement before Federation. And as SBS Hindi reports, the trade union movement continues to be a major influence over its policies and personnel.
