Profile of the Australian Labor Party

Labor party volunteers listen to Australian Opposition Leader Bill Shorten speak during a Labor volunteers rally at the Southern Cross Vocational College in Burwood in Sydney, Sunday, April 14, 2019. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 2 May 2019 at 11:22am, updated 2 May 2019 at 11:34am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Australian Labor Party is Australia's oldest party in one of the world's oldest continuous democracies. One of the first labour parties created in the world, Labor grew out of the trade union movement before Federation. And as SBS Hindi reports, the trade union movement continues to be a major influence over its policies and personnel.

Available in other languages
