SBS Hindi

Profile of the Liberal Party

SBS Hindi

(L-R) Liberal Senator Amanda Stoker, Minister for Finance Mathias Cormann, Minister for Industry Karen Andrews, Minister for Small Business Michaelia Cash, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton applaud Prime Minister Scott M

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 May 2019 at 11:16am, updated 2 May 2019 at 11:28am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There's no other figure that looms larger over the Liberal Party of Australia than Sir Robert Menzies. In fact, few Australians have gained such fame, or held such influence, over the nation than the former Liberal prime minister. He created the party, was Australia's longest-serving prime minister and is bound to be quoted or referred to by Liberal candidates during the federal election campaign. SBS Hindi reports.

Published 2 May 2019 at 11:16am, updated 2 May 2019 at 11:28am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी