Profile of the Liberal Party

Published 2 May 2019 at 11:16am, updated 2 May 2019 at 11:28am
By Murray Silby
Presented by Harita Mehta
There's no other figure that looms larger over the Liberal Party of Australia than Sir Robert Menzies. In fact, few Australians have gained such fame, or held such influence, over the nation than the former Liberal prime minister. He created the party, was Australia's longest-serving prime minister and is bound to be quoted or referred to by Liberal candidates during the federal election campaign. SBS Hindi reports.
