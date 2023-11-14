'Exciting news': Quicker permanent residency on the horizon for visa Subclass 482 workers

Lovely Diverse Couple Traveling From The Airport

The Australian government says it is making effective changes in the country's migration system. Credit: AzmanJaka/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A recent government announcement brings promising news for thousands of temporary sponsored workers. Earlier this month, the Department of Home Affairs said it plans to expand and facilitate quicker permanent pathways for temporary skill sponsored workers holding visa Subclass 482.

On 1 November,
the Department
announced changes to the Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) (Subclass 482) and the Temporary Residence Transition (TRT) stream within the Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS) (Subclass 186) visas.

The government said these changes, to be effective from 25 November this year, will provide employers and holders of TSS visas with more certainty and ensure Australia attracts the skilled workers it needs.​

"Current pathways to permanent residency for temporary skilled visa holders are often limited, which has led to a growing number of ‘permanently temporary’ visa holders in Australia," the department said.
TENNIS NOVAK DJOKOVIC VISA
Signage for the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs is seen in Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
"These changes are the first step in providing more equitable access to Permanent residency for all TSS visa holders whilst the government continues work on reforms to the skilled visa programs following the development of the Outline of the Government’s Migration Strategy and in response to the findings of the Review of the Migration System 2023,"
the department said in an official statement recently.


Changes for Subclass 482

The government has revealed its intention to eliminate the cap on the quantity of Temporary Skill Shortage (TSS) visa applications in Australia, enabling individuals to submit an increased number of applications.

It also said that Subclass 482 visa holders, irrespective of their sponsorship in an occupation listed on the short-term, medium or long-term, will now be eligible for a route to permanent residency.
An australian visa
To attract the skilled workers Australia needs, the government plans to create clear pathways to permanent residency for all Temporary Short Skill visa streams. Source: iStockphoto
Currently, only holders of the 482 visa with occupations listed on the medium and long-term skills list are eligible to apply for the ENS 186 visa, leading to permanent residency.

In addition, the eligibility duration for employment on a TSS 482 visa has been shortened from three years to two years of employment with the sponsor most recently approved.

Nishant Sharma, an expert in migration, said that despite the growing popularity of the Subclass 482 visa, some specific short-term stream occupations face restrictions in transitioning to permanent residency eligibility.

"With the latest update, adjustments will enable individuals in all listed professions to pursue permanent residency. This expansion now covers a wider array of occupations, encompassing roles like cooks, chefs, hospitality, health and construction workers," he said.
Visa Application Form
Visa Application Form Credit: teekid/Getty Images
"However, the TSS visa holders with visas expiring before 25 November, would have to depart Australia to submit a third Short Term Stream TSS application."

Official data indicates that as of September 2023, there are more than 139,000 Subclass 482 visa holders in Australia, which include over 30,000 individuals from India.

Mr Sharma said this modification is generating excitement among many individuals and is anticipated to have a positive effect on application figures, contributing to an increased influx of applicants from India.

Changes to Employer Nomination Scheme (Subclass 186) Temporary Residence Transition Stream

The government plans to allow employers to nominate holders of all streams of TSS visas (including Short-term and Labour Agreement streams), remove the requirement for nominated occupations for the TRT stream to be assessed against a skilled migration occupation list.

The nominated occupation will still need to be listed in the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations and the nominated worker will need to continue to work in the occupation nominated for their TSS visa(s).
A Green Card lying on an open passport, close-up, full frame
Current pathways to permanent residency for temporary skilled visa holders are often limited. Credit: Epoxydude/Getty Images/fStop
The planned changes for the TRT stream visa application requirements involve updating age exemptions for regional medical practitioner applicants and high-income earners aged 45 years and over.

The department said its website will be updated closer to implementation.

Mr Sharma mentioned that he anticipates additional modifications in the Subclass 186 in the near future.

"These changes, as expected from the government, aim to simplify the process of obtaining permanent residency for skilled workers," he added.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
TwitterX.

Share

Most popular

08:33
Untitled design.jpg

The Sydney Opera House will not light up for Diwali this year. Here’s why

diya lamps lit during diwali celebration with flowers and sweets in background

What is Diwali and how do Australian communities celebrate it?

09:17
India Cricket WCup

India report : India secures victory over the Netherlands with 160-run margin in Cricket World Cup 2023

05:56
Mardi Gras 2017

सिडनी की प्रतिष्ठित मार्डी ग्रा परेड की थीम और कार्यक्रम का हुआ अनावरण

11:19
20230725_110725.jpg

Inspired by Attenborough, this 10-year-old has just made his first 'green' film

10:32
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.

From school suspensions to world championships: How the gym became Vedant's 'safe space'

Virus Outbreak Canada

How strict have Australian student visa conditions become?

A woman smiles at the camera along with a man and a girl wearing glasses.

'She was always ready to help others': Community in mourning after Daylesford pub crash

Latest podcast episodes

FRANCESCA ALBANESE PRESS CLUB

SBS Hindi Newsflash 14 November 2023; Australia's response to Israeli military's violence in Gaza under fire

Harmanpreet Kaur

'Diwali has been my favourite festival': India women's cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur

20230725_110725.jpg

Inspired by Attenborough, this 10-year-old has just made his first 'green' film

Israel Palestinians

ग़ाज़ा शहर में ठप्प पड़ रही हैं स्वस्थ्य व्यवस्थाएं