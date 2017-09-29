Promoting Indian culture through ‘Shabari’ in Melbourne

Available in other languages

All over Australia Hindu community is celebrating Dussehra – which at its core represents the victory of good or evil.





A Melbourne-based organisation, Shishukunj , is organising a performance of ‘Shabari’ on 7th October 2017 to promote Indian culture language and stories among the next generation.





Nilesh, Chairman of Shishukunj Melbourne says that “operating on a non-profit basis we rely heavily on parent and youth volunteers support.”





He further adds that Shishukunj means ‘Garden of Children’.





“So, for the welfare and cultural development of children in Melbourne we regularly organise activities such as traditional games, music and moral sessions.”.





Dipan, a parent member and volunteer, at the organisation is excited that this year to celebrate Dussehra and Diwali Shishkunk’s kids woill perform the iconic story of Shabri from Ramayana.





Shabari was a tribal girl and an ardent devotee of Lord Rama. Because of her bhakti, Shabri is able to receive Rama's darshan and blessing.





Jatan and Kushal, two youth volunteers and actors in ‘Shabri’ are excited.





They both believe that participating in such activities not only brings them closer to their Indian heritage and culture but also enables them to be leaders.



