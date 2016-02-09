SBS Hindi

Punjab Police Force Changes it's Old Colonial Pagdee

Colonial Style Pagrees of Punjab Police

Colonial Style Pagrees of Punjab Police

Published 9 February 2016 at 3:41pm, updated 9 February 2016 at 4:22pm
By Kumud Merani
The Punjab Police Force shakes off the last vestiges of Colonialism by changing the cumbersome Pagdee with a Red and Blue frill.Historian Surendra Kochchar tells us more.

Its an end of the colonial era. The blue and red fringed Punjab police turban introduced by the British authorities is being replaced.

Punjab Police has exempted police officials from wearing jhaalar wali pagdi in their working uniform while discharging official duties.

Amritsar-based historian Surinder Kocchhar lamented to Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal that even after 67 years of independence, police constables and head constables in the state had to go through an “ordeal to wear the sign of British government slavery”.

Kocchhar speaks to SBS Hindi’s Executive Producer Kumud Merani.

Photos: Shivnath Jha

Punjab Police
Source: Shivnath Jha


Punjab Police
Source: Shivnath Jha


