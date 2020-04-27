Quarantined migrant workers express their gratitude by painting the school that sheltered them

Highlights A total of 54 migrant workers were quarantined in the Palsana school

A total of 49 centres were established to house migrant workers

The population of Sikar district is 4 million and has recorded no Coronavirus case.

The quarantined migrant workers in India have set an example of love, gratitude and productivity when they were forced into lockdown in a village.





“Their selfless work is not only commendable but sends a clear message to those who don’t follow the instructions of lockdown in this difficult time”, District Collector of Sikar, Yagya Mitra Singhdeo, told SBS Hindi.





Migrant workers painting the school in Pansana, district Sikar, Rajasthan India Source: Supplied/ DM Sikar, Yagya Mitra Singhdeo











The Government Higher Secondary School, Palsana in Sikar district of Rajasthan was set up along with many other centres as a temporary shelter home for migrant workers of the northern states such as Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the lockdown in India.





Mr Singhdeo said the arrangement for these workers was made to house them in a school and provide the necessary support.





Food is being served to the migrant workers housed in the school in Pansana, district Sikar, Rajasthan India Source: Supplied/ DM Sikar, Yagya Mitra Singhdeo





The migrant workers staying at the school were very happy with the service provided.





They wanted to do something in exchange for providing them with food and shelter during the quarantine period.





"One day, while having their food, these workers expressed their wish to paint the school in exchange for hospitality. They said sitting idle, doing nothing would make them sick. So the Principal of the school and the Sarpanch arranged the paint etc. And they have now transformed the school," Mr Singhdeo said.

Migrant workers painting the school in Pansana, district Sikar, Rajasthan India Source: Supplied/ DM Sikar, Yagya Mitra Singhdeo











“These workers painted the walls of the school without any cost in just two days. It was their way of paying back for food and shelter provided to them. They used their time to clean and beautify children’s place of learning i.e their school”, Mr Singhdeo said.





The school needed a facelift and had not been painted for nearly a decade.





Listen to the podcast:





Government Highter Secondary School Pansana, Sikar Rajasthan, freshly painted by the migrant workers. Source: Supplied/ DM Sikar, Yagya Mitra Singhdeo





Mr Singhdeo said at the moment the Sikar district does not have a single coronavirus case.





"However, some 2,000 people are in quarantine and 17,000 people are in house isolation for safety measures.





Due to the lockdown, these workers are staying in Sikar. They are perfectly healthy and their quarantine time is also over."





Workers have been given other opportunities to work on farms, factories etc nearby “so that they can earn some money and remain part of the workforce” added Mr Singhdeo.





