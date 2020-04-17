Australian Indian dancer takes his performance to people's home through live-streaming

Highlights Sam Goraya is Melbourne-based Odissi Dancer

Dance series ‘Prathana’ has been created especially for people stuck due to coronavirus

Australia is practising social distancing since 16th March to slow virus spread

Mr Goraya believes we must keep our spirits high and the show must go in these difficult times.





“We brainstormed the idea to create a special performance series using our resources at home. We aim to boost everyone’s morale,” Mr Goraya told SBS Hindi .











Mr Goraya’s scheduled show ‘Kundalini - the awakening ‘ scheduled in March and April in Australia, New Zealand and Bali got cancelled due to COVID -19.





Samir Panigrahi & Santosh Ram, two other renowned dancers of Indian classical dancers from Odisha of the Rudrakshya Foundation Dance School had come to join him for the tour performances.





They couldn’t return to India after it went into lockdown from March 25.





The group decided to put together a performance and put it online for their audience.





“We are dancing more than we usually do. This ‘stay at home’ has given us a new opportunity”.





Australian Indian Odissi dancer Sam Goraya in performance Source: Supplied





Mr Goraya says dance has unique healing power.





“Dance has physical, mental and spiritual aspects. It is a dynamic yoga, and it not only enables you to connect with inner-self but those who are watching can experience the divine energy and peace,” added Mr Goraya.





Australian Indian Odissi dancer Sam Goraya with guest artists from India Samir Panigrahi (L) and Santosh Ram (R) in performance Source: Supplied





Their new online series - Prathana is a half an hour show that finishes with a silent Prathana for the well being of everyone in the universe amid the coronavirus crisis.





Their performance ‘Prathana’ is streamed live on Facebook on every Friday at 8.00 pm AEST and can be reached via Sam Goraya's website www.samgoraya.com











