Queensland gives Adani the green light to begin building its controversial coal mine

Queensland gives Adani the green light to begin building its controversial coal mine

The Adani Abbot Point coal terminal and the Caley Valley Wetlands Source: AAP

Published 14 June 2019 at 4:42pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
The Queensland government has given the Adani company approval to go ahead with the building of its controversial Carmichael coal mine. The state's environment department has approved the company's proposed management of groundwater on and off the site. Adani's C-E-O Lucas Dow has warmly welcomed the approval, saying work on the mine's infrastructure is now able to begin.

