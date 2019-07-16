SBS Hindi

Raag Bhairvi and it's therapeutic qualities

Lady with Sitar

Source: Getty Images

Published 16 July 2019 at 3:44pm
By Kumud Merani
Musicologist Dr Madhvi Mohindra specializes in the therapeutic properties of Classical Hindustani music. Classical Hindustani has positive effects on the body and mind. The Sama Ved not only gives details of Classical music but it also tells us about the therapeutic properties of various melodies. Talking about Raag Bhairvi Dr Madhvi Mohindra tells us it can relieve stress, anxiety and depression, it can also help Epilepsy and common colds and coughs. Disclaimer: This segment is meant for your information only. Kindly consult a doctor for any of the above-mentioned conditions.

