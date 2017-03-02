Racism and Casteism In Indian Films

The female protagonist is usually lighter skinned and often negative characters are portrayed as having a darker skin! Unfortunately, says Anupam we see a discrimination against a swarthy skin even in film songs and dialogues! Take for example - "Hum Kale Hain Toh Kya Hua Dilwale hain' or "Gore rang pe na itna gumaan kar"...





A few films however have faced Up To Racism like Sujata, Ankur and Arakshan to name a few.











Even TV comedy shows often base comedy on colour, beauty aid product companies too harp on a 'Fair" skin. Anupam Sharma tells us more about this issue and where the solution lies.















