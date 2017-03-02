SBS Hindi

Racism and Casteism In Indian Films

Amitabh Bachchan blasted a decision by three state governments to ban the release of 'Aarakshan', which tackles the controversial issue of caste quotas. Source: Punit Paranjpe-AFP-Getty Images

Published 2 March 2017 at 2:31pm, updated 2 March 2017 at 3:49pm
By Kumud Merani
In Face Up To Racism week we explore racism and prejudice in Indian Cinema. Anupam Sharma talks about the caste and colour bias showcased in Indian Films.

The female protagonist is usually lighter skinned and often negative characters are portrayed as having a darker skin! Unfortunately, says Anupam we see a discrimination against a swarthy skin even in film songs and dialogues! Take for example - "Hum Kale Hain Toh Kya Hua Dilwale hain' or "Gore rang pe na itna gumaan kar"...

A few films however have faced Up To Racism like Sujata, Ankur and Arakshan to name a few.

 

Even TV comedy shows often base comedy on colour, beauty aid product companies too harp on a 'Fair" skin. Anupam Sharma tells us more about this issue and where the solution lies.

 

 

