Refugees helping refugees through a mentoring program

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Layth Meghaizel (L) and Dhafer Shano (R) are part of a mentoring program for refugees in New South Wales. Source: SBS
Published 27 December 2021 at 3:44pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Many refugees living in New South Wales are mentoring other refugees and making a difference in their lives. This podcast focuses on mental health assistance offered under a new mentoring program started for refugees in the state.
