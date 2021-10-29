SBS Hindi

Regional NSW prepares for reopening amid COVID outbreak fears

Travel to regional NSW is likely to be allowed from 1 November.

Travel to regional NSW is likely to be allowed from 1 November. Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Published 29 October 2021 at 5:07pm, updated 29 October 2021 at 6:07pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Sahil Makkar
Regional New South Wales is likely to open for tourism on 1 November as the state has reached more than 80 per cent double-dose vaccination target. It will boost the local economy, but residents are concerned about a potential rise in coronavirus cases.

