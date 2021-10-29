Regional NSW prepares for reopening amid COVID outbreak fears

Published 29 October 2021 at 5:07pm, updated 29 October 2021 at 6:07pm
By Lucy Murray
Presented by Sahil Makkar
Source: SBS
Regional New South Wales is likely to open for tourism on 1 November as the state has reached more than 80 per cent double-dose vaccination target. It will boost the local economy, but residents are concerned about a potential rise in coronavirus cases.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.