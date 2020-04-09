SBS Hindi

Renters sign up for Australia's COVID-19 rent strike

SBS Hindi

Signage for a real estate property is seen in Carlton North, Melbourne, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING

Signage for a real estate property is seen in Carlton North, Melbourne, Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 April 2020 at 5:14pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

About 17,000 people have already signed up for Australia's COVID-19 rent strike as government negotiations stall.

Published 9 April 2020 at 5:14pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • 17,000 people have signed up for Australia's COVID-19 rent strike
  • Federal Government finalised a code of conduct for commercial tenancies
  • Residential tenancies are the responsibility of individual states and territories.
  • New South Wales and Victoria are expected to offer land tax discounts for landlords in exchange for rental relief.
Some renters around Australia are saying they've had enough. 

There are thousands of renters who have signed a pledge to stop paying their landlords this month after government-enforced shutdowns led to hundreds of thousands of employees either stood down or working fewer hours.

Union group Industrial Workers of the World is behind Australia's COVID-19 rent strike. 

Each day it's gained hundreds of signatures, which Leo Patterson Ross from Tenants' Union New South Wales says can only mean one thing.

"These rent strikes are really an indication that people are feeling unsupported by the government. They've tried to negotiate with landlords and agents and have got nowhere and they're really, really scared about what's going to happen to their homes."

While the Federal Government finalised a code of conduct for commercial tenancies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said residential tenancies were the responsibility of individual states and territories. 

Adrian Kelly, President of the  Real Estate Institute of Australia, says a blanket rule across the country would have been ideal.

"It would have been good to have something that was reasonably uniform across the country. We might have a property owner who lives in Perth but the property is in Melbourne and the tenant is in Melbourne so the messaging is quite convoluted. But my message for the state governments would be, 'whatever it is you want us to do, get it to us quickly because we need it now.'"

Follow SBS Hindi’s special coverage of COVID-19 outbreak
Gerard Hill, Director of her real estate agency Raine and Horne, says it's a win-win for the tenants and the landlord. 

"You know, this is really new and it's created a lot of extra workload for every real estate agent, and for landlords and for tenants, so please be patient, be kind to each other - we're all in this together. We want to get through it at the end of the day and we want to get through it with a roof over our heads."

States and territories could announce further measures in the coming days - with New South Wales and Victoria expected to offer land tax discounts for landlords in exchange for rental relief.

READ MORE

These community organisations are helping international students with ready-to-eat meals and grocery kits



Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024