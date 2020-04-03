SBS Hindi

These community organisations are helping international students with ready-to-eat meals and grocery kits

SBS Hindi

इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट्स को मदद

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 April 2020 at 11:07am, updated 3 April 2020 at 11:16am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

A large number of international students in Australia depend on odd jobs for their daily expenses, However, due to the COVID19 shutdown, they have been left high and dry without any income.

Published 3 April 2020 at 11:07am, updated 3 April 2020 at 11:16am
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • International students can seek help from different organizations for cooked meals to groceries and rent help if they are in distress.
  • International student support kits contain 5kg rice, 5kg atta (Wheat Flour), Daal (lentils) and masala (spices).
Melbourne-based Australia India Sports Council works with Indian International students to promote healthy living and participation in sporting activities across Australia.

When they sent an email inquiring about well being of their member students and university student associations they were shocked.

International students support packets
Source: Supplied


Rishi Prabhakar, secretary of Australia India Sports Council (AISC) told SBS Hindi, "I came to Australia as an international student some twenty years back. I know how we used to live that time with money just enough to keep us afloat week by week."

"I want to assure all international students that Australia India Sports Council is working with multiple organisations in different states to formulate a sustainable model to support them."

"In the last two weeks, we and our partner organisations have received hundreds of calls and messages from distressed students and their parents in India said," Mr Prabhakar said.

International students support packets
Source: Supplied


Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
These community organisations are helping international students with ready-to-eat meals and grocery kits image

These community organisations are helping international students with ready-to-eat meals and grocery kits

SBS Hindi

03/04/202007:11


READ MORE

Closed to worshippers, this Hindu temple is providing food packages to families in self-quarantine



International students support packets
Source: Supplied


He says our target is to provide basic life support packet to as many as possible but we have limited resources.

"We would like to call upon the community to come forward in this unpredictable time."

AISC is not alone in its pursuit to help and support international students.

International students support packets
Source: Supplied


Rajput and Kshatriya Association (RAMA) of Melbourne is also distributing international students' support kits.

Association's president Bapu Depender Gohil told SBS Hindi we have only one rule - anyone who requests for help first, will be supported.

International students support packets
Source: Supplied


"On last Saturday we gave 70 packs of student support kit which contains 5kg rice, 5kg atta (Wheat Flour), Daal (lentils) and masala (spices)."

"For this week we have received requests for more than a hundred such kits but we only have 80 kits to distribute as yet," Mr Gohil says. 

Has COVID-19 outbreak affected you adversely? Share your story with us
International students support packets
Source: Supplied


He has appealed to international students to not hoard these goods. 

"We do not have any criteria for giving the support packets but If you are not in absolute need please don't call for help, as someone in dire need might go hungry because of someone's greed," he said.

Follow SBS Hindi’s special coverage of COVID-19 outbreak

International students support packets
Source: Supplied


Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024