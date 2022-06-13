SBS Hindi

Reports of elder abuse are growing in Australia

Elder abuse could be physical, emotional, sexual, or even, neglect. Source: Getty Images/Brand X Pictures

Published 13 June 2022 at 5:55pm
By Sandra Fulloon
Presented by Vikas awana
Reports of older people being abused are rising in Australia, but more help is at hand, especially for migrant communities.

