Researchers find COVID immunity lasts longer than first thought

Highlights Immunologists in Australia have made a crucial discovery: specific cells in the body continue to memorise the virus and how to fight it.

It means if a vaccine can replicate that immune response, just one shot could last a year, at least.

Monash University's Associate Professor Menno van Zelm says it's an exciting development.





"We can detect immune memory in patients after COVID-19 for up to 8 months and the number of cells and the kinetics of them really indicate that these cells will remain present for probably a year at least," he said.





It means if a vaccine can replicate that immune response, just one shot could last a year, at least, and potentially well beyond.

The identification of the memory cells in a study of 25 COVID-19 patients goes some way to explaining why there have been so few examples of genuine reinfection among the millions who have contracted the virus worldwide.





