Researchers find COVID immunity lasts longer than first thought

Monash University's Associate Professor Menno van Zelm

Monash University's Associate Professor Menno van Zelm

Published 25 November 2020 at 11:20am, updated 25 November 2020 at 11:26am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Gaurav Vaishnava
Australian researchers are offering hope that COVID-19 vaccines will provide protection for longer from the virus, without the need for regular booster shots. Studies of patients have shown cells in their bodies remember the coronavirus for at least eight months after infection and naturally trigger an immediate immune response.

Highlights
  • Immunologists in Australia have made a crucial discovery: specific cells in the body continue to memorise the virus and how to fight it.
  • It means if a vaccine can replicate that immune response, just one shot could last a year, at least.
  • Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has unveiled a new scheme to pay casual staff up to five days sick leave.
Monash University's Associate Professor Menno van Zelm says it's an exciting development.

"We can detect immune memory in patients after COVID-19 for up to 8 months and the number of cells and the kinetics of them really indicate that these cells will remain present for probably a year at least," he said.

It means if a vaccine can replicate that immune response, just one shot could last a year, at least, and potentially well beyond.
The identification of the memory cells in a study of 25 COVID-19 patients goes some way to explaining why there have been so few examples of genuine reinfection among the millions who have contracted the virus worldwide.

