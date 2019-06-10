SBS Hindi

Residential Aged Care

SBS Hindi

Mature couple by the sea

Source: Digital Vision

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2019 at 2:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Did you know that if you are 65 years or over that age and an Australian Citizen, you can avail of Residential Aged Care. If you are living at home and have taken the help of support services but it's no longer an option, you can try for Residential Aged Care. Anju Mathur who is a Dementia Consultant and Aged Care expert gives us some tips.

Published 10 June 2019 at 2:14pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Residential Aged care is part of the aged care system in Australia.

The aim is to create an awareness of the various facilities and options available for seniors who can no longer stay at home alone.

Contact My Aged Care for the list of services for anyone over the age of 65 years of age and an Australian Citizen, who needs help with assessments and daily living tasks, on 1800 200 422.

 

Listen to our podcast in Hindi on
www.speakmylanguageradio.com
to listen in details about understanding Residential Aged Care system in Australia.

Feel confident in understanding the types of accommodation and long term care options.

Speak My language
Source: Supplied


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी