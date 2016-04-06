Rise in cost of private health insurance prompts a closer look at policies

A sign seen at a Medibank branch in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 6 April 2016 at 8:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
A rise in private health-insurance costs may prompt some people to take a closer look at their policy's fine print. On April 1st premiums across the board rose on average by 5.6 per cent, or around 200-dollars-a-year. At the current rate, fees are increasing at twice the rate of inflation, with costs for some fund members up by as much as ten per cent. Tune in to know more
