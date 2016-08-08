Russia Ruled Out Of Paralypics for Doping

Sir Philip Craven in Russia 2014 Source: AAP
Published 8 August 2016 at 7:31pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Russia says it will appeal a decision by the International Paralympic Committee to ban its national team from competing in next month's Paralympic Games in Brazil. The suspension is a reaction to allegations of Russian state-sponsored doping by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
