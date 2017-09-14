SBS Hindi

Same-Sex Marriage: How Indians are going to vote?

Devaki Monani

Devaki Monani

Published 14 September 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 14 September 2017 at 5:07pm
By Vivek Asri
How Indian community is going to vote in postal ballot for same-sex marriages? The opinions are divided. There are people who strongly oppose this move while many others support. Sociologist Devaki Monani explains the dilemma.

Those who disapprove legalizing same-sex marriages in Australia have different logics. One of them is Hindu culture and traditions. Some claims that same-sex relationships are against Hindu or Indian culture. Sociologist Devaki Monani presents other side.

A lecturer of Sociology in Australian Catholic University, Monani says that if one is voting as an Australian Indian Hindu, he or she must vote for the same-sex marriage. She says, “Hindu Indian culture has transgender symbols. Natraj is there. Shikhandi in Mahabharta is there. So, in fact, Hindu Indian culture historically was very modern. Due to Islamic or Christian influences, we adopted some conservative views.”

Monani explains that this issue is not merely social as it has political aspects too. She says, "Those Indians who support Liberal party will be voting against SSM because of the political inclinations. So it has that aspect too."

Listen to this complete insightful interview.

