Say NO to Domestic Violence

This ‘Walk the talk’ was part of the international day for the elimination of violence against women and UN Secretary General’s 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence.





The founder of the Women’s Shed Hornsby Ku-ring-gai, Ms Mala Mehta said it is important to empower women who have been the victims of violence.





‘We want to basically connect women in the area providing them opportunity to nurture their creativity, their well-being, skills in a safe inclusive environment.” said ms Mala Mehta





Whilst eliminating gender- based violence requires vigilance every day of the year, this focused period provides an opportunity to reflect on the role what a society can play to increase awareness and understanding of these confronting and challenging issues.





Listen to the report.





If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence or sexual assault you can also phone 1800RESPECT or visit 1800respect.org.au. In case of emergency ring Police at Triple Zero ( 000 )



