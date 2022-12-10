SBS Hindi

Say NO to Domestic Violence

SBS Hindi

Domestic Violence awareness Walk

Raising awareness for elimination of violence against women and gender-based violence Source: Supplied / Women’s Shed Hornsby Ku-ring-gai (WSHK)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 December 2022 at 12:53pm
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS

‘Walk the talk’ was an initiative of Women’s Shed Hornsby Ku-ring-gai and the Ku-ring-gai LAC, NSW along with other stakeholders and the local High Schools. It was organised to help raise awareness to say NO to Domestic violence and the gender based violence.

Published 10 December 2022 at 12:53pm
Presented by Phebyn Joseph
Source: SBS
This ‘Walk the talk’ was part of the international day for the elimination of violence against women and UN Secretary General’s 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence.

The founder of the Women’s Shed Hornsby Ku-ring-gai, Ms Mala Mehta said it is important to empower women who have been the victims of violence.

‘We want to basically connect women in the area providing them opportunity to nurture their creativity, their well-being, skills in a safe inclusive environment.” said ms Mala Mehta

Whilst eliminating gender- based violence requires vigilance every day of the year, this focused period provides an opportunity to reflect on the role what a society can play to increase awareness and understanding of these confronting and challenging issues.

Listen to the report.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence or sexual assault you can also phone 1800RESPECT or visit 1800respect.org.au. In case of emergency ring Police at Triple Zero ( 000 )

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Japan-Australia Defense Ministerial meeting in Tokyo

Australia and Japan share a strong relationship

The Star Entertainment Group Pyrmont NSW

SBS Hindi News 09 December 2022: Star Entertainment fined as found unsuitable to hold a casino licence

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) gestures during a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) rally ahead of 2nd phase of Gujarat's assembly election, in Ahmedabad on December 2, 2022.

India report: Bharatiya Janata Party claims biggest electoral victory in western state of Gujarat

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे।

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : वसंत देसाई