SBS Hindi News 03 June 2022: Australians observe 30 years since the landmark Mabo High Court ruling

Published 3 June 2022 at 5:26pm, updated 3 June 2022 at 5:29pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Australians observe 30 years since the landmark Mabo High Court ruling; The Federal Government makes its submssion to the Fair Work Commission supporting a wage increase for low paid workers; In India, Jammu Kashmir Deputy Governor Manoj Sinha is called to Delhi and more news.
Published 3 June 2022 at 5:26pm, updated 3 June 2022 at 5:29pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.