SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 03 June 2022: Australians observe 30 years since the landmark Mabo High Court ruling

Gail Mabo, daughter of Eddie Mabo

Gail Mabo, daughter of Eddie Mabo Source: AAP

Published 3 June 2022 at 5:26pm, updated 3 June 2022 at 5:29pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Australians observe 30 years since the landmark Mabo High Court ruling; The Federal Government makes its submssion to the Fair Work Commission supporting a wage increase for low paid workers; In India, Jammu Kashmir Deputy Governor Manoj Sinha is called to Delhi and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

