SBS Hindi News 03 November 2022: Minister for Flood Recovery Steph Cooke urges people to stay across warnings

DOMINIC PERROTTET SES BUDGET ANNOUNCEMENT

NSW Minister for Emergency Services, Resilience and Flood Recovery Steph Cooke speaks to media during an announcement at the NSW SES Incident Control Centre in Lismore, NSW, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien) Source: AAP / JASON O'BRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 3 November 2022 at 6:40pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Hundreds of people urged to evacuate in flood-affected parts of New South Wales; $1 million dollar reward for Rajwinder Singh an alleged murder suspect who fled to India; And in sports, the AFL, Collingwood chief executive Mark Anderson resigns and more.

