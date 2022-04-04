SBS Hindi News 04 April 2022: New South Wales grants additional support to homeowners in flood affected areas

Published 4 April 2022 at 6:28pm, updated 5 April 2022 at 6:51pm
Source: SBS
In this latest Hindi bulletin: NSW government announces additional grants for uninsured homeowners in flood affected areas; 10 carriages of a train derail in India, no casualties reported; Ace New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor plays his last international match against Netherlands and more news.
Listen to the news in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.