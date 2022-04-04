SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 04 April 2022: New South Wales grants additional support to homeowners in flood affected areas

SBS Hindi

Flooded scenes in Jonson st Byron Bay, NSW, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien) NO ARCHIVING

Flooded scenes in Jonson st Byron Bay, NSW. (AAP Image/Jason O'Brien) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 April 2022 at 6:28pm, updated 5 April 2022 at 6:51pm
Source: SBS

In this latest Hindi bulletin: NSW government announces additional grants for uninsured homeowners in flood affected areas; 10 carriages of a train derail in India, no casualties reported; Ace New Zealand cricketer Ross Taylor plays his last international match against Netherlands and more news.

Published 4 April 2022 at 6:28pm, updated 5 April 2022 at 6:51pm
Source: SBS
Listen to the news in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Advertisement
READ MORE

'Aus-India trade deal will make Indian community's grocery baskets weigh lighter on pockets'



READ MORE

Indian-Australians reflect on 'mixed bag' 2022 budget as family visas 'put on back burner'



READ MORE

Celebrities and cricket fans bid fond farewell to their 'rockstar' Shane Warne



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'