SBS Hindi News 04 June 2022: Queen Elizabeth appreciates the re-naming of Canberra’s Aspen Island in her honour

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace Source: APP

Published 4 June 2022 at 5:38pm, updated 4 June 2022 at 5:40pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Queen Elizabeth expresses appreciation for the re-naming of an island in Canberra to mark her Platinum Jubilee; African leaders calls for sanctions on Russian wheat to be lifted; In India, the Centre is not in favour of moving minorities out of the Kashmir Valley instead would relocate and provide security there only and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

