SBS Hindi News 04 March 2022: The chance of flash flooding remains in Queensland

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .





READ MORE Melbourne couple becomes first Indian migrants to win Australian business award in 31 years, donates prize money

Advertisement







READ MORE Floodwaters continue to cause chaos across New South Wales and Queensland







READ MORE South Australia invites offshore applicants from over 250 occupations for migration





