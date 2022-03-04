SBS Hindi News 04 March 2022: The chance of flash flooding remains in Queensland

Published 4 March 2022 at 5:51pm, updated 4 March 2022 at 5:54pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The death toll from the Queensland floods rises to 10; A fire breaks out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant following a Russian military attack; The 12th Women's One Day International ((ODI)) World Cup gets underway in New Zealand and more news.
