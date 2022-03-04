SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 04 March 2022: The chance of flash flooding remains in Queensland

SBS Hindi

Floodwaters in Maryborough, Queensland

Floodwaters in Maryborough, Queensland Source: AAP/Supplied by Fraser Coast Regional Council

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2022 at 5:51pm, updated 4 March 2022 at 5:54pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The death toll from the Queensland floods rises to 10; A fire breaks out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant following a Russian military attack; The 12th Women's One Day International ((ODI)) World Cup gets underway in New Zealand and more news.

Published 4 March 2022 at 5:51pm, updated 4 March 2022 at 5:54pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Melbourne couple becomes first Indian migrants to win Australian business award in 31 years, donates prize money

Advertisement


READ MORE

Floodwaters continue to cause chaos across New South Wales and Queensland



READ MORE

South Australia invites offshore applicants from over 250 occupations for migration



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'