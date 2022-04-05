SBS Hindi News 05 April 2022: ACOSS calls for urgent climate change action after a major report shows global warming has worsened

In this latest Hindi bulletin: Major parties have been called upon to commit to action on climate change in their respective election campaigns, following the release of the latest IPCC report on global warming; India records 13 fuel price surges in a fortnight; The Grand Prix sued over a cancelled concert as the race returns to Melbourne this weekend and more news.
Published 5 April 2022 at 6:51pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
