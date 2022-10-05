SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 05 October 2022: New South Wales put on potential flash flood alert

New South Wales Emergency Services Minister says that rainfall increases the risk of flash flooding.

New South Wales Emergency Services Minister says that rainfall increases the risk of flash flooding.

Published 5 October 2022 at 6:53pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest Hindi News bulletin: Warnings of potential flash flooding in New South Wales; Indian PM Narendra Modi talks to Vladimir Zelensky; Sydney United receives show cause notice by Football Australia for fan misbehavior and more.

The number of migrants on bridging visas has increased six-fold, according to a recent study that warns processing times for skilled workers under Subclass 887 visas have almost doubled since 2018 to 24 months.

Australian leaders extend Dussehra wishes, praise Hindu community

Dr Sushil Kumar took over as Consul General of India in Melbourne on July 27, this year. Dr Kumar has praised the cordial and harmonious relationship between Australia and India. The consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India, Melbourne includes Victoria and Tasmania.

