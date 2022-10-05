SBS Hindi News 05 October 2022: New South Wales put on potential flash flood alert

LISTEN TO
The number of migrants on bridging visas has increased six-fold, according to a recent study that warns processing times for skilled workers under Subclass 887 visas have almost doubled since 2018 to 24 months.
SBS Hindi
05/10/202210:23
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Dr Sushil Kumar took over as Consul General of India in Melbourne on July 27, this year. Dr Kumar has praised the cordial and harmonious relationship between Australia and India. The consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India, Melbourne includes Victoria and Tasmania.
SBS Hindi
05/10/202208:03