SBS Hindi News 07 March 2022: PM Morrison confirms plans for a new base for nuclear-powered submarines

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Morrison plans for nuclear-powered submarine base on Australia's east coast

Published 7 March 2022 at 6:22pm, updated 8 March 2022 at 6:34pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Australia's Prime Minister has confirmed plans for a submarine base on the east coast; India registers less than 5,000 daily COVID-19 cases; Australia hopes to perform better against Pakistan in Women's Cricket World Cup and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

