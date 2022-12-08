SBS Hindi News 08 December 2022: More evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine found by the U.N.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022 Source: AP
In this Hindi bulletin: The New South Wales Nationals confirm support for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament; More evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine found by the U.N.; Giro d'Italia champion Jai Hindley to ride in next month's revamped Tour Down Under and more news.
