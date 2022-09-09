SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 09 September 2022: 'She fostered peace and friendship worldwide' - tributes flow for the Queen

SBS Hindi

Queen Elizabeth II.jpg

Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 September 2022 at 6:42pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this Hindi bulletin: The United Kingdom begins ten days of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth the second; COVID- 19 restrictions ease further across Australia and more news

Published 9 September 2022 at 6:42pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 

LISTEN TO
hindi_090922_queenobit_final.mp3 image

A peaceful end to Queen Elizabeth's life of service

SBS Hindi

09/09/202212:03
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Hindi_090922_Queen-reax.mp3 image

World leaders pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II

SBS Hindi

09/09/202207:17

Share

Related podcast episodes

09:18

SBS Hindi News 10 September 2022: Australia's leaders pay tribute to the Queen

11:22

SBS Hindi News 18 September 2022: Britain ready to farewell the Queen

12:22

SBS Hindi News 15 September 2022: Growing calls for Australia to help out climate-hit nations

10:40

SBS Hindi News 11 September 2022: Charles the Third proclaimed as King

Latest podcast episodes

BRUCE LEHRMANN COURT

SBS Hindi News 27 October 2022: Supreme Court suspends jury in Brittany Higgins case; retrial in February

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022