SBS Hindi News 09 September 2022: 'She fostered peace and friendship worldwide' - tributes flow for the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II has died at age 96.

Published 9 September 2022 at 6:42pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this Hindi bulletin: The United Kingdom begins ten days of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth the second; COVID- 19 restrictions ease further across Australia and more news

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

LISTEN TO
A peaceful end to Queen Elizabeth's life of service
SBS Hindi
09/09/2022
12:03

LISTEN TO
World leaders pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
SBS Hindi
09/09/2022
07:17