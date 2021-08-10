SBS Hindi News 10 August 2021 : With three more deaths, NSW records 356 COVID-19 cases

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 10 August 2021 : With three more deaths, NSW records 356 COVID-19 casesPlay12:24SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (22.74MB)Published 10 August 2021 at 5:49pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: The Therapeutic Goods Administration has given the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine provisional approval; Queensland’s new cases were in quarantine while infectious and morePublished 10 August 2021 at 5:49pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSREAD MOREIndian migrants top Australian citizenship chart for fifth year in rowREAD MORENSW opens submission window for 491 regional visa for limited timeAdvertisementREAD MOREThree teenage girls charged for series of thefts involving Indian men on Facebook MarketplaceListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.ShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह