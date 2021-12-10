SBS Hindi News 10 December 2021: Vaccination against COVID-19 for Australian children aged 5 to 11-year will begin from the 10th of January next year

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Australia is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination rollout with children aged five to 11 now eligible for Pfizer; Two more Omicron cases detected in Victoria; In India PM Modi pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and other defence personnels who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on wednesday and more.
Published 10 December 2021 at 5:48pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
