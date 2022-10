Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter .





READ MORE This is what Australia's Hindu and Sikh communities have to say about Religious Discrimination Bill

Advertisement







READ MORE Scientists say they are up against the clock to save the Great Barrier Reef







READ MORE Concerns raised over government's proposed religious discrimination bill