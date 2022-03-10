SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 10 March 2022: New South Wales announces $551 million housing package for flood support

SBS Hindi

Flood affected properties.

Source: AAP Image/Supplied by the Department of Defence, Bradley Richardson

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2022 at 7:02pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 7:12pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Opposition leader Anthony Albanese criticises the government's handling of the AUKUS submarines contract; New South Wales government to provide an extra $551 million in housing support for flood victims and more.

