SBS Hindi News 10 March 2022: New South Wales announces $551 million housing package for flood support

Published 10 March 2022 at 7:02pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 7:12pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Opposition leader Anthony Albanese criticises the government's handling of the AUKUS submarines contract; New South Wales government to provide an extra $551 million in housing support for flood victims and more.
Published 10 March 2022 at 7:02pm, updated 10 March 2022 at 7:12pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.