SBS Hindi News 10th July 2021: Restrictions increase in New South Wales as the state records its highest infection

Mounted Police on patrol at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021.

Mounted Police on patrol at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Source: AAP

Published 10 July 2021 at 6:32pm
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales continues to record community transmission, with 50 new local COVID-19 cases; Pfizer in talks with United States health officials about a third "booster" shot; Ash Barty prepares for her historic clash tonight in Wimbledon finals; Reports of Zika virus outbreak in India and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

