SBS Hindi News 10th July 2021: Restrictions increase in New South Wales as the state records its highest infection
Mounted Police on patrol at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Monday, June 28, 2021. Source: AAP
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales continues to record community transmission, with 50 new local COVID-19 cases; Pfizer in talks with United States health officials about a third "booster" shot; Ash Barty prepares for her historic clash tonight in Wimbledon finals; Reports of Zika virus outbreak in India and more news.
Published 10 July 2021 at 6:32pm
Source: SBS
