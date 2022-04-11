SBS Hindi News 11 April 2022: As the election campaign begins, Anthony Albanese admits to economic figures mistake

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese has conceded he made a mistake, after he was unable to recall key economic figures on the first full day of election campaigning; Bushfires threaten to destroy 14 hectares of forests in India; British police to establish if Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo committed an offence by knocking a mobile phone out of a supporter's hand, and more news.
Published 11 April 2022 at 6:37pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.