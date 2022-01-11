SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 11 January 2022: Serbian PM asks for Djokovic to have 'human and dignified treatment' in Australia

Serbian professional Tennis player Novak Djokovic wins Court's bid to remain in Australia. Source: AAP Image/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Published 11 January 2022 at 7:07pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Novak Djokovic controversy continues as Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic responds; The vaccine rollout for children stumbles due to supply and delivery concerns; Two more A-League Men's competitions postponed due to coronavirus cases and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

