Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
SBS Hindi News 11 January 2022: Serbian PM asks for Djokovic to have 'human and dignified treatment' in Australia
Serbian professional Tennis player Novak Djokovic wins Court's bid to remain in Australia. Source: AAP Image/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images
Published 11 January 2022 at 7:07pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Novak Djokovic controversy continues as Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic responds; The vaccine rollout for children stumbles due to supply and delivery concerns; Two more A-League Men's competitions postponed due to coronavirus cases and more.
Published 11 January 2022 at 7:07pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
Share