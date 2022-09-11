SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 11 September 2022: Charles the Third proclaimed as King

SBS Hindi

Queen Elizabeth II death

(left to right) The Prince of Wales, the Queen, and King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 September 2022 at 7:26pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this Hindi bulletin: King Charles the Third formally proclaimed Britain's head of state at a historic London ceremony; Suspected whale collision blamed for a fatal New Zealand boat accident and more news'

Published 11 September 2022 at 7:26pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi  
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 

LISTEN TO
hindi_110922_monarchyRepublic.mp3 image

Within hours of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, questions around the future of the Monarchy and the Commonwealth it presides over, are already being posed. The Australian Republic Movement released a statement on Friday morning stating “Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.”

SBS Hindi

11/09/202212:19
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_090922_queenobit_final.mp3 image

The reign of Queen Elizabeth the Second has come to an end with Buckingham Palace in London announcing her death. The 96-year-old served the Commonwealth as queen for more than 70-years. She is being remembered as who always displayed a strong sense of service.

SBS Hindi

09/09/202212:03
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Governor-General David Hurley greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

SBS Hindi News 12 September 2022: Government promises extra sitting days to make up for Parliament suspension

India Britain Queen

India report: India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Hindi_Multicultural fashion show 1.jpg

Fashion show aims to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism

QUEEN ELIZABETH SYDNEY

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 'Meeting her is the most treasured memory I have'