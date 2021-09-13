SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 13 September 2021: NSW urges residents not to get complacent despite eased restrictions

SBS Hindi

NSW Police and Australian Defence Force personnel at Olympic Park, Sydney.

NSW Police and Australian Defence Force personnel at Olympic Park, Sydney. Source: AAP/ DAN HIMBRECHTS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 September 2021 at 6:17pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: In NSW, children over 12 can get vaccinated at GPs; Queensland records two new community cases and more.

Published 13 September 2021 at 6:17pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Australia yet to approve COVID vaccines used overseas as it readies vaccine passports for international travel

Advertisement


READ MORE

Swastika ban: Victoria assures new law will not impact others as Australian Hindus fear backlash



READ MORE

Former senator Lisa Singh becomes first female director of Australia India Institute



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह