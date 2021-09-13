SBS HINDI News 13 September 2021: NSW urges residents not to get complacent despite eased restrictions

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS HINDI News 13 September 2021: NSW urges residents not to get complacent despite eased restrictionsPlay11:08SBS HindiOther ways to listen NSW Police and Australian Defence Force personnel at Olympic Park, Sydney. Source: AAP/ DAN HIMBRECHTSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.42MB)Published 13 September 2021 at 6:17pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: In NSW, children over 12 can get vaccinated at GPs; Queensland records two new community cases and more.Published 13 September 2021 at 6:17pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREAustralia yet to approve COVID vaccines used overseas as it readies vaccine passports for international travelAdvertisementREAD MORESwastika ban: Victoria assures new law will not impact others as Australian Hindus fear backlashREAD MOREFormer senator Lisa Singh becomes first female director of Australia India InstituteShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह