SBS Hindi News 14 August 2022: Canberra Airport evacuated following reports of gunshots inside the terminal

Three bullet holes seen on the glass window of Canberra airport after reports of gunfire on Sunday

Credit: Twitter / Fran Kelly

Published 14 August 2022 at 5:31pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest bulletin: Canberra Airport evacuated following reports of gunshots inside the terminal; A former Afghan interpreter speaks out for the first time on his efforts to save Australian soldiers from a rogue attacker; Water continues to seep through the Karam dam in Dhar of India's Madhya Pradesh and more news. ...

