SBS Hindi News 14 August 2022: Canberra Airport evacuated following reports of gunshots inside the terminal
Published 14 August 2022 at 5:31pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest bulletin: Canberra Airport evacuated following reports of gunshots inside the terminal; A former Afghan interpreter speaks out for the first time on his efforts to save Australian soldiers from a rogue attacker; Water continues to seep through the Karam dam in Dhar of India's Madhya Pradesh and more news. ...
