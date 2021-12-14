SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 14 December 2021: Australia plans to manufacture mRNA vaccines in Victoria by 2024

Covid-19

(L-R) Head of Lab Dr Julian Druce, Deputy Premier James Merlino, Federal Minister Angus Taylor and Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the Peter Doherty Institute. Source: AAP Image/Andrew Henshaw, Pool

Published 14 December 2021 at 7:03pm
By Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Moderna signs an in-principle agreement for Victoria to produce mRNA vaccines domestically; COVID-related hospitalisations in Victoria reach the highest level in almost a month; New South Wales to ease their COVID-19 restrictions despite rising case numbers and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

