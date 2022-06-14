SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 14 June 2022:Australia's energy minister confident there won't be power outages

Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen says he expects the market operator to intervene if required to keep the power running.

Federal Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen. Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

Published 14 June 2022 at 6:19pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: NSW to get a $5b boost in the Childcare sector; Third T-20 cricket match between India and South Africa to be played tonight and more

