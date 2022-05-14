SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 14 May 2022: As Election Day draws near, Labor focuses on health, Coalition on education

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese shake hands at the start of the final leaders' debate.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (right) and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese shake hands at the start of the final leaders' debate. Source: AAP

Published 14 May 2022 at 6:21pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Labor announces $970 million for Medicare and local health funding, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison commits $20.2 million to Sporting Schools; India bans the export of wheat as prices of the grain soar in domestic markets; World number ones [[Ms]] Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic through to the semi-finals of the Italian Open, and more.

