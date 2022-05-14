SBS Hindi News 14 May 2022: As Election Day draws near, Labor focuses on health, Coalition on education

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Labor announces $970 million for Medicare and local health funding, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison commits $20.2 million to Sporting Schools; India bans the export of wheat as prices of the grain soar in domestic markets; World number ones [[Ms]] Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic through to the semi-finals of the Italian Open, and more.
Published 14 May 2022 at 6:21pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
