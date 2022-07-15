SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 15 July 2022: Australian PM resists pressure to re-introduce pandemic leave payments

Prime minister Anthony Albanese

Prime Ministers firm on continuing previous government's decision on pandemic leave payments Source: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

Published 15 July 2022 at 6:10pm, updated 15 July 2022 at 6:41pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
SBS Hindi News 15 July 2022: Anthony Albanese firm on reversing previous government's decision on pandemic leave payments; Supply and workforce shortage forecasting tough months ahead for businesses; Carlton may seek compensation from the A-F-L over the league's aboilation of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more.

