SBS Hindi News 15 September 2022: Growing calls for Australia to help out climate-hit nations

LISTEN TO
The government will continue to pay pandemic leave payments indefinitely. Payments of $540 were due to expire this month. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, announced yesterday that state and territory leaders have agreed to continue payments as long as isolation is required.
SBS Hindi
15/09/202206:20
LISTEN TO
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202206:17
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202207:55