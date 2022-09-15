SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 15 September 2022: Growing calls for Australia to help out climate-hit nations

Children walk through the of the narrowest part of the island north of Funafuti, Tuvalu

The impact of climate change on the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 15 September 2022 at 6:57pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Unemployment figures rise marginally for August; The Prime Minister prepares to travel to London to attend the Queen's funeral; Indian PM Narendra Modi visits Uzbekistan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting and more news .

The government will continue to pay pandemic leave payments indefinitely. Payments of $540 were due to expire this month. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, announced yesterday that state and territory leaders have agreed to continue payments as long as isolation is required.

15/09/202206:20
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

12/09/202206:17
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.

12/09/202207:55
